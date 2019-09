Chris Sacca: VC, Twitter investor, ex-Googler, actor?



This appears to be Sacca’s best robot dance in an Intel spot.

As he just tweeted, “It played in 33 countries, but not one of my followers noticed anything strange in this spot from @crystale.”

Sorry, Chris!

Intel “Dance” from Crystal English on Vimeo.

