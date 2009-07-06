Google's Top Dealmakers Can Cry Over Grey's Anatomy, Too

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar won a big battle against Google’s (GOOG) top dealmakers in April, successfully convincing Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger to put ABC’s full-length content on Hulu instead of YouTube.



Google wanted to make Disney the cornerstone of its new focus on premium content, but Disney ended up taking an equity stake in Hulu alongside prior investors News Corp (NWS), NBC (GE) and Providence Equity Partners.

A couple months later, the fruits of Jason’s labour are here in the form of mega-hit “Grey’s Anatomy,” now live on Hulu.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.