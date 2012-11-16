Hey Look, Bruno Mars Is Investing In Startups

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher, Kim Kardashian, Christina Applegate, Justin Timberlake…the list of Hollywood startup investors has gotten too long to count. But you can now add pop singer Bruno Mars to it.Today a new music startup, Chromatik, announced an additional $1 million in seed financing from a few early stage investors including Mars and Virgin Records Co-Chairman, Jeff Ayeroff.



Chromatik makes digital versions of sheet music for both the web and iPad. Music can be uploaded from a desktop or downloaded. Musicians can record what they play via Chromatik and share the digital sheet music with others. It was founded in 2011 and has raised just over $2 million.

American Idol also partnered with Chromatik a few months ago.

“I love that Chromatik will bring better music education into schools,” Mars says. “And I’m happy to be a part of it.”

