Hey, Look, Apple Is Advertising Its Facebook Page

Apple is the latest company to buy ad space for its Facebook account.



This one on Gizmodo is for the App Store Facebook page, which is about to get a new family member when the iPad launches on April 3. The goal of the campaign is presumably to get more Facebook fans, who will see App Store updates in their news feeds, and potentially will buy more apps (and more Apple hardware).

Apple has long participated on Facebook — the iTunes student group used to give out free music to Facebook members — but this is the first time we’ve seen it buy ads on third-party sites to promote its Facebook presence.

Other brands that have recently advertised their Facebook presences include Vitamin Water and UniBall. If the campaigns work, it’s obviously good news for the advertisers, but GREAT news for Facebook. (Just as Apple is the ultimate beneficiary when App developers advertise their iPhone apps.)

