Hey, LinkedIn, You'd Better Go Buy BranchOut -- Before Facebook Does

Pick up the phone, Mr. Weiner.

A professional social network app that floats on top of Facebook, BranchOut, just raised another $25 million.BranchOut was started two years ago and already has 25 million users, which puts it on a similar growth ramp to Instagram–the photo-sharing app that Facebook bought last week for $1 billion.



So far, LinkedIn has managed to thrive despite the growth of Facebook, by offering a network focused on business and professional contacts instead of personal contacts.

But now BranchOut is focusing on the same professional market–via Facebook.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has now demonstrated that he’s ballsy enough to go pay big bucks for little companies that might grow up to kick his arse someday. And given its professional focus, BranchOut might be one of his next targets.

If Facebook buys BranchOut, it will be much more of a threat to LinkedIn.

So, maybe it’s time for LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to make a ballsy acquisition play of his own.

