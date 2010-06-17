Hey, Executives: It's OK To Say "F**k"!

With Carol Bartz’s f-bombs and President Obama looking for an arse to kick, swearing executives have been a hot topic lately.



Well, here’s some good news for all you foul-mouthed leaders: the Harvard Business Review reports that using swear words in the office might actually be constructive.

From HBR (emphasis ours):

In the most memorable scene of any academic paper I’ve read lately, Jenkins, after working in the packing department for a couple of months, uses nuclear-grade profanities to challenge an alpha-male co-worker, a guy named Ernest: “Well f—–g get on with it then, you lazy —-.” Other workers gasped, but in fact, the incident led Jenkins to be invited to join group activities from which he’d previously been excluded. “[Jenkins] had identified the profane linguistic ‘initiation rite’ for inclusion in the packers’ social group, and used it successfully,” the authors concluded.

Baruch and Jenkins group workplace profanity into two types: “social swearing,” generally used in casual conversation, and “annoyance swearing,” the “Oh s–t” variety that’s especially common in high-stress environments like trading floors. They see value in both types of usage. Social swearing “can serve to manifest and signal solidarity,” they write, while annoyance swearing “provides a ‘relief mechanism’ for the release of stress and tension.”

