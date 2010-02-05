Hey Lawyer Lovers, There's A New Man In Town

There’s a law school shoutout in the New York Post’s list of the city’s most eligible bachelors, as Above the Law pointed out earlier this week.



Matthew Moinian, “real estate scion,” son of real estate king Joe Moinian, is a Cardozo 2L renowned for his partying ways. According to the Post, “[R]umor has it the 56th floor of the W downtown will be his personal bachelor pad when the much-delayed project is complete.”

He is far from the first playboy post-grad to get some ink, however.

Remember the young George P. Bush? The son of Jeb Bush was nominated to People magazine’s “Hottest Bachelor’s” list in 2000, the summer before starting classes at UT Austin’s law school. His qualifications included “his chiseled features, movie-star smile and hard-to-ignore moniker.”

Or perhaps you’ll recall the former prince of the city, Jared Kushner. Glowingly referred to by the NY Post as “NYC’s most eligible bachelor,” Kushner apparently draws acclaim for being “tall, lean, with a wide smile and deep dimples…a young turk of the media world.” Of course, the NYU law grad also had those darling million-dollar real estate deals.

Neither blue-blood hotshot is still on the market, of course — George P. is married to Jackson Walker associate Amanda Bush and young Jared married Ivanka Trump.

So it is a relief we’ve got Moinian to reclaim our lust for men of the law.

