Hey Laid Off Yahoos, These Companies Want To Hire You

Bad news for the Yahoos that were sacked yesterday: They’re out of a job.



Good news for the Yahoos that were sacked yesterday: There are a lot of companies looking to hire them.

While the broader economy is struggling to create jobs, it appears as though Silicon Valley and tech are thriving.

We wrote about Eventbrite and Talener Group looking for people yesterday. In the comments on that post, Jumptap, LocalOfferNetwork.com, Compete, Boku, and Naviance said they’re looking for people.

Over on Quora a huge thread popped up about tech companies that are hiring. Here’s the complete list. It provides some reason for optimism:

Yammer

Eventbrite

Vast.com

Palantir Technologies

Mozilla

Cloudera

Google Chrome

Quantcast

CloudHQ

Sponge

Yummly

Clockspot.com

Graffiti

Appcelerator

Payvment

BuzzFeed

Sugar

JumpTap

MindJolt

Mixbook

Aviary

Tapulous

StumbleUpon

Demand Media

Bizzy

Vodpod

CrowdFlower

Coupons

AppSpark

Redolent, Inc

Meebo

Mr Youth

Symantec

SugarSync

TopProspect.com

Causes

Ooyala (www.ooyala.com)

SourceForge.net

Slashdot.org

Geeknet, Inc.

Whisper Systems

HomeAway.com

Facebook

Mindspark

Ask Partner Network

Micello, Inc.

ConstantContact.com

