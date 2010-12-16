Hey Laid Off Yahoos, These Companies Want To Hire You

Bad news for the Yahoos that were sacked yesterday: They’re out of a job.
Good news for the Yahoos that were sacked yesterday: There are a lot of companies looking to hire them.
While the broader economy is struggling to create jobs, it appears as though Silicon Valley and tech are thriving.
We wrote about Eventbrite and Talener Group looking for people yesterday. In the comments on that post, Jumptap, LocalOfferNetwork.com, Compete, Boku, and Naviance said they’re looking for people.
Over on Quora a huge thread popped up about tech companies that are hiring. Here’s the complete list. It provides some reason for optimism:
- Yammer
- Eventbrite
- Vast.com
- Palantir Technologies
- Mozilla
- Cloudera
- Google Chrome
- Quantcast
- CloudHQ
- Sponge
- Yummly
- Clockspot.com
- Graffiti
- Appcelerator
- Payvment
- BuzzFeed
- Sugar
- JumpTap
- MindJolt
- Mixbook
- Aviary
- Tapulous
- StumbleUpon
- Demand Media
- Bizzy
- Vodpod
- CrowdFlower
- Coupons
- AppSpark
- Redolent, Inc
- Meebo
- Mr Youth
- Symantec
- SugarSync
- TopProspect.com
- Causes
- Ooyala (www.ooyala.com)
- SourceForge.net
- Slashdot.org
- Geeknet, Inc.
- Whisper Systems
- HomeAway.com
- Mindspark
- Ask Partner Network
- Micello, Inc.
- ConstantContact.com
