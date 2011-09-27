World Financial centre Hosts Awesome Car Show Catered To Wall Streeters

Aston Martin

Photo: Business Insider

Those working at financial firms Goldman Sachs, Nomura Securities and RBC Capital Markets might have enjoyed a luxury car show of Lotuses, Aston Martins, and more last week.



The pricey cars filled the World Financial centre nearby their offices for Motorexpo’s fourth annual vehicle show hosted by Brookfield.

And we hear that several of the car makers let the Wall Street employees who dropped by sit in the driver’s seat.

Manufacturers showing off their hot new rides at the car show included Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lotus, Mercedes‐Benz and and MINI.

The show ran from September 18th to the 23rd.

Check out this gorgeous blue Lotus below.

Lotus

Photo: Business Insider

