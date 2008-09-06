"Hey, Guys, Amazon's Kindle Rocks!"

SAI Chairman Kevin Ryan, the globe-trotting former CEO of online ad powerhouse Doubleclick, weighs in on the Kindle debate. Also on Hulu:



I bought the kindle for my 13 year old son for our trip to india – he LOVED it. He bought 13 books, read them all, did not have to carry any of them, and we saved over $80.

Worth noting that at least in our case, we would have purchased those books at Barnes and noble for about $200 and instead spent $120 at Amazon (just in the the last 2 weeks) I have not started using it yet.

also – I really like hulu for watching jon stewart

Hmm… We can understand why your son might have TOLD you he read those 13 books on his awesome summer vacation, Kevin. But did you actually SEE this voracious scholarship…or could the Kindle have sat unused in his bag?

Actually, never mind. If the Kindle turns out to be the best way ever for kids to fool their parents into think they’re doing something constructive, it will be a massive global hit. Especially if Amazon can figure out a way to put a little TV tuner in there.

