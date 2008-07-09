Hey, Great News: $136 Oil!

At the end of last week, oil was at $145 and heading to $150. Now, just after the Wall Street Journal scared the hell out of people with another $200 oil/$6 gas article, it’s down about $9 to $136. The reasons du jour:



anticipated weakness in demand (thanks Boone Pickens)

Iran’s president downplayed concerns about possible war in the Middle East (maybe he finally realised his war rhetoric was also killing his customers)

a strengthening dollar

Hurricane Bertha predicted to miss Gulf of Mexico

the G-8 has decided to make energy efficiency a top priority (thanks, guys)

