Hey, Look... Google Is Doing Its Bing Impersonation Today

Google wants EVERYONE to know that you can now set a background image on its search homepage, to make it look more like Microsoft’s Bing. So today it just turned on a background image for everyone, it seems. (With a white Google logo. It does look nice, if you’re into that sort of thing.)



Folks on Twitter are making the connection… “Background images on google? Wtf? Bing envy?” Etc.

