Hey Google Advertisers: Would You Rather Buy From Facebook Instead?

It’s going to be easier for clients of Omniture to compare the effectiveness of Facebook advertising with advertising from search engines like Google, the company announced today.



Omniture says it is rolling out new tools to make it easier to do media buys on Facebook and access analytics about the success of Facebook ad campaigns.

Basically, marketers can now put more money towards Facebook ad campaigns more easily with Omniture. They can also see direct comparisons on how effective the ad campaign is on Facebook versus other sites.

This is another small notch for Facebook, which could be Google’s biggest long term threat.

