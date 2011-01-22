Hey Goldman Sachs, Come Hang Out With Us At PJ Clarke's Today

Hey Goldmanites.
UPDATE: We’re at Cosi until 11:30, when PJ Clarke’s opens. We’re at PJ Clarke’s now. In the front, behind the bar. Last table.
Today, we’ll be blogging from PJ Clarke’s all day long (well, 8-5) and focusing most of our attention on stories about you guys.
So if you’re based in New York City, come say hey!
PLACE: PJ Clarkes inside the World Financial centre, next to Starbucks
TIME: 8 AM – 5 PM
PERKS: Besides the obvious, we’ll buy you a coffee.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.