Hey Goldman, Here's What You Should Wear To Work Today...

Julia La Roche
Goldman Sachs Logo

Photo: flickr commons

Thanks to Hurricane Irene, Goldman Sachs employees have a dress down day on Monday.From DealBook:

Goldman Sachs, normally a bastion of conservative fashion, has told employees in some divisions they can dress casually on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. In a memo, the firm instructed employees to “exercise good judgment” when determining proper dress.

Don’t fret, Goldmanites.  We’re here to help.

We’ve consulted some of our well-dressed finance friends and here’s what you should wear:

  • Khakis or dress slacks (no jeans)
  • Loafers (the leather and the metal of the loafers should match your belt)
  • Button down (no golf shirts!)
  • Blazer (Not the jacket from one of your suits)

The rules are really simple.  Good luck. 

