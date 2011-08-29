Hey Goldman, Here's What You Should Wear To Work Today...

Photo: flickr commons

Thanks to Hurricane Irene, Goldman Sachs employees have a dress down day on Monday.From DealBook:



Goldman Sachs, normally a bastion of conservative fashion, has told employees in some divisions they can dress casually on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. In a memo, the firm instructed employees to “exercise good judgment” when determining proper dress.

Don’t fret, Goldmanites. We’re here to help.

We’ve consulted some of our well-dressed finance friends and here’s what you should wear:

Khakis or dress slacks (no jeans)

Loafers (the leather and the metal of the loafers should match your belt)

Button down (no golf shirts!)

Blazer (Not the jacket from one of your suits)

The rules are really simple. Good luck.

