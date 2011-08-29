Hey Goldman, Here's What You Should Wear To Work Today...

Photo: flickr commons
Thanks to Hurricane Irene, Goldman Sachs employees have a dress down day on Monday.From DealBook:
Goldman Sachs, normally a bastion of conservative fashion, has told employees in some divisions they can dress casually on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. In a memo, the firm instructed employees to “exercise good judgment” when determining proper dress.
Don’t fret, Goldmanites. We’re here to help.
We’ve consulted some of our well-dressed finance friends and here’s what you should wear:
- Khakis or dress slacks (no jeans)
- Loafers (the leather and the metal of the loafers should match your belt)
- Button down (no golf shirts!)
- Blazer (Not the jacket from one of your suits)
The rules are really simple. Good luck.
