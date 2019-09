Here’s an ad from 1969 for GM’s Stir-Lec I, an experimental hybrid car. The car could hit top speeds of 55 mph for tooling around. Apparently GM threw in the towel on this experiment. Does this mean that electric cars are super hard to make, or does it mean they don’t give it their all with electrics?



Via Gas 2.0

