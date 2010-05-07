Hey Foursquare, Time To Close That Round Of Funding Before Facebook Chops Off Your Head

Jay Yarow

You hear that? It’s the sound of Foursquare’s  valuation dropping.

What’s causing it? The news that Facebook is about to release its location product.

If Foursquare hasn’t made a decision yet about selling to Yahoo or raising a fresh round, it had better hurry up.

If Facebook doesn’t botch its location product, people could start using Facebook’s location app before they’ve even heard of Foursquare.

See Also: The Foursquare Funding Race, Everything You Want To Know

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.