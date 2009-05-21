Hey Ford, What Happened To This Car?

Jay Yarow

It’s not electric, but we really like the look of this Ford concept car from 1999. Jalopnik slapped together a nice collection of concept cars from 10 years ago. A good way to unwind at the end of the day.

Some of them are pretty cool looking (to us) and some of them are pretty weird. Here’s one that’s cool and one that’s a mess. Click through to check out more.

This one’s got a hybrid powertrain and it’s a Honda.

honda sprocket

