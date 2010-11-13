Hey Facebook, Why Don't You Just Open A New York Engineering Office Already?

Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but Facebook has been going on a New York tech hiring spree recently.



First, it acq-hired Justin Shaffer, founder and CEO of Hot Potato, and former MLB.com staffer. Shaffer is now working on Facebook Places, the company’s location service.

Then, it acq-hired Sam Lessin, founder of Drop.io.

And now, as we just reported, it has hired Nathan Folkman, and early Foursquare engineer.

So, hey Mark Zuckerberg, why not just open a New York office already? Then, when you buy New York-based startups or hire their employees away, they won’t have to move to Silicon Valley.

Plus, there’s plenty of engineers on Wall Street and at Google who will be getting bored enough to jump ship soon! Don’t just let the NYC startups steal them all.

While Facebook — founded on the East Coast — is now as Silicon Valley as it gets, there may be a good reason to actually hire engineers in New York.

There is a unique combination of population density, social activity, media and advertising presence, and fun factor. Even Ron Conway has talked about New York’s advantages for social media companies. (Once, when asked during an interview if Foursquare should move to California, Conway responded, “Hell, no.”)

Facebook, which just opened an engineering office in Seattle, actually advertises one engineering job opening in New York, but that’s for working with partners’ Facebook integrations — not core Facebook features.

But as the company continues to expand, it may be smart to open an engineering and product office here, as Google did years ago. Perhaps Shaffer and Lessin could even bring Places and some other Facebook products here, and run the office.

