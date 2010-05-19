Facebook Needs To Fix Pages – Here's How

Serial entrepreneur Ouriel Ohayon, currently founder and CEO of AppsFire, the app-finding and distribution startup we reported on earlier, is not happy with how the Facebook page for his company works.



He posted a great rant on his blog about the 10 things that Facebook needs to do to their pages to improve them. We agreed with him and he gave us the ok to publish them here.

Notification on Interaction for administrators This one is a no-brainer. Right now, Facebook Page administrators need to visit their Page to see whether someone has interacted with it in some way -- posted a comment, a like, or something else. Facebook needs to notify Page administrators of interactions on their pages. Email fans when their pages are updated Ouriel thinks that having updates in people's news feed isn't enough. He wants fans to get email digest notifications with updates from their fan pages. We're not sure that's a great idea -- given that Facebook wants more and more people to fan (sorry, like) more and more pages, this change might quickly mean overwhelming people with spam. Better fan management Ouriel wants to see who liked the page last, wants to have demographic info and generally wants a better way to manage and learn about the people on his page. Ability to add HTML Ouriel thinks FBML, Facebook's markup language for pages and applications, is too limited. He wants the ability to add rich HTML and JavaScript to pages on comments and side pages. Like emailing fans, we think this is potentially ripe for abuse if Facebook allows any code to be ran on their pages, but at the same time we like to believe there can be a happy middle between what is allowed now and a free-for-all. Better collaboration tools Facebook already allows a page to have several administrations but there are no real collaboration tools, Ouriel says. Facebook needs to improve this because this is a real drag on productivity. Stats! Stats! More stats! The stats provided by Facebook are 'not enough', Ouriel says. Facebook should be able to show demographics, time spent, geography, browser used and more! Allow a page to be independently owned Right now if you create a page, it's associated to the creator's Facebook account. Imagine if the intern who built your Facebook page quits your company in a huff, Ouriel says. Then you're in big trouble. Facebook needs to fix this. Create Verified Pages Ouch, this one's gotta hurt! This is something that Twitter, which is slow to roll out new features, has been doing for a while now, and that we agree with Ouriel Facebook needs to do: get the right pages branded as 'Verified', like celebrity or corporate Twitter accounts. Whenever you search for a brand's page on Facebook, Ouriel points out, you get plenty of me-toos and copycats. This is bad for brands, who need their real presence to stand out. Facebook needs to sort this out quickly. Help Page administrators to improve SEO Administrators should be allowed to improve the SEO of their Facebook Pages, Ouriel says, by being able to add metadata and meta tags. What's more, Facebook needs to sort out the relevancy of pages on Facebook's internal search, putting the legitimate pages nearer the top. Be able to change your URL Companies change their names all the time, says Ouriel -- isn't that right, TheFacebook? But once you create a page, its name and URL are set for life. This is unacceptable. Sure, companies don't change their names every other day, but rebrandings are a reality and happen more and more often these days. Facebook should take this into account. 'Facebook Pages are the new corporate blogs,' Ouriel writes, and this is why Facebook needs to own up to this responsibility and give companies the right tools to do the job. Of course, Facebook might not do care. After all, what are you going to do? Not have a Facebook page? And besides, Facebook is already swimming in money: Check out Facebook's (soon to be) billionaires! >>>

