Hey, Entrepreneurs: Here Are 10 Upcoming Conferences You Should Check Out

It’s natural for entrepreneurs to want to go it alone, after all, you’re pursuing a personal vision.
But sometimes it pays to give your competitive spirit a few days off and share tips with others folks in the same boat.
Having trouble motivating your employees to compete? Inc. magazine’s October event offers advice from a boss who deals with wild animals…literally.
Maybe you’ve got a great product, but don’t know how to get it off the ground. Santa Clara’s Demo festival is the perfect event to premier the next big thing.
Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale up we’ve got a list of events that will take your business to the next level.
Image from Flickr user Steven Depolo
What it is: A startup conference designed especially for female entrepreneurs.
Highlight: Seminar by Danielle Leport, business strategist and creator of Whitehottruth.com
Where: South Jordan, UT
When: Sept 23-24
Check out the website: Startup Princess
What it is: A refreshing blend of educational workshops, networking events and inspirational speakers.
Highlight: Keynote speakers include Bill Rancic, winner of The Apprentice, and Warren Brown, founder of Cakelove.
Where: Cleveland, OH
When: Oct 20-21
Check out the website: Cose Small Business Conference
What it is: A top flight gathering to discuss the obstacles and opportunities facing folks in the world of digital media.
Highlights: Speakers from industry players like MTV, Yahoo and AT&T.
Where: San Francisco, CA
When: Oct. 27
Check out the website: Digital Media Conference
What it is: A three day event with a unique focusing: how to craft a culture of success among your employees.
Highlight: Kenneth Feld, head of Ringling Bros, talks about how he turned a $70 million circus into a $750 million global business. You thought your employees were tough, this guy works with polar bears and fire eaters.
Where: Denver, CO
When: Oct 27-29
Check out the website: Creating Competitive Cultures
