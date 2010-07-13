Hey, Entrepreneurs: Here Are 10 Upcoming Conferences You Should Check Out

It’s natural for entrepreneurs to want to go it alone, after all, you’re pursuing a personal vision.



But sometimes it pays to give your competitive spirit a few days off and share tips with others folks in the same boat.

Having trouble motivating your employees to compete? Inc. magazine’s October event offers advice from a boss who deals with wild animals…literally.

Maybe you’ve got a great product, but don’t know how to get it off the ground. Santa Clara’s Demo festival is the perfect event to premier the next big thing.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale up we’ve got a list of events that will take your business to the next level.

Image from Flickr user Steven Depolo

