Hey, Digital People, You're In the Wrong Business!

Google, Schmoogle. Everyone raves about Google’s fantastic profits, demolition of media industry and Microsoft (MSFT) etc. Well, turns out Google (GOOG) doesn’t know from profit.



Who does?

ExxonMobil (XOM).

$11 billion of net income in Q1, baby. That’s net income, not revenue. It’s almost $1 billion of profit a week. $5 million an hour!

Chart from Mark J. Perry.

