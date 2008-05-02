Hey, Digital People, You're In the Wrong Business!

Henry Blodget

Google, Schmoogle. Everyone raves about Google’s fantastic profits, demolition of media industry and Microsoft (MSFT) etc. Well, turns out Google (GOOG) doesn’t know from profit.

Who does?

ExxonMobil (XOM).

$11 billion of net income in Q1, baby. That’s net income, not revenue. It’s almost $1 billion of profit a week.  $5 million an hour!

Chart from Mark J. Perry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us