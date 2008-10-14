Hey, Dick Fuld, Stop Kissing The Mirror

Management guru Harvey Mackay, author of How To Swim With The Sharks Without Getting Eaten Alive, weighs in on the propensity of demolished Wall Street CEOs to blame anyone and anything but themselves:



“There are three reasons why companies go out of business and individuals go out of business: No. 1 is arrogance, No. 2 is arrogance and No. 3 is arrogance,” said Harvey Mackay… “They all have chapped lips from kissing the mirror too much.”

