Here's Where The High Speed Rail Funds Should Go

While we think that all the high speed rail spending should be dumped into California, America 2050, a non-profit focused on urban planning says the Northeast is the best place to put high speed rail lines.



The group prepared a big report analysing which regions in the country would be best served by high speed trains. They judged based on six criteria: size of the cities, distance, transit connections, economic productivity, congestion, and how interrelated the economies of neighbouring cities are.

The problem with the research? It basically reinforces what we already know. A line running from Washington to Philly to New York to Boston would be really useful. How do we know that line would be useful? Because Amtrak already runs it, albeit somewhat ineptly.

Amtrak has fast trains but not high speed trains, so we suppose you could argue that the Northeast should get the funding. We just don’t know where you’d put them. Next to the Amtrak lines?

Since we don’t think that makes a lick of sense, this study just supports our idea that California should get the lion’s share of rail spending.

Via Infrastructurist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.