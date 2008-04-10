Hey, CNN: Want PresidentialDebates.com? That'll Run You $500,000

From the fast-diminishing assets file: DC-based venture capitalist and domain-name speculator–er, investor–Michael Mann has four properties on offer that promise to be super-hot for about another six months.



The Domain Roundtable has accepted a lot of the following domains with a $500,000 reserve price for its April 21 auction: presidentialrace.com, presidentialcampaign.com, politicalparties.com, and presidentialdebates.com.

The domains are owned by Domain Market, a portfolio company of Mann’s firm, WashingtonVC. Prospective buyers? Mann’s thinking a big media concern with a lot riding on the elections like, well, CNN (TWX). CNN has spent a mint branding itself as the place for politics (tagline: CNN=Politics), and isn’t averse to paying for a good domain. The network recently paid “domain king” Rick Schwartz $750,000 for iReport.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.