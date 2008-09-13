Hey Bloggers: Redlasso May Be Dead, But Competitor 1Cast Is Coming

The blogosphere shed a small tear when its favourite video clip service, Redlasso, was sued into oblivion by NBC U, Fox and shut down in July. Now, it appears there will be a new, licensed competitor called 1Cast, which is now in private beta and claims to be “sourcing content through partnerships with top broadcasters and cable networks.”



We don’t know a lot about 1Cast, which is based outside Seattle. Their PR firm assures that they’ve obtained licenses with “five or so content partners” at launch, with more coming this fall, adding helpfully that their next order of business is “seizing Redlasso customers.” Redlasso had a million registered users when it shut down.

Why did bloggers love Redlasso? It recorded and archived broadcast and cable TV (as well as radio, apparently) and made it all easily searchable, allowing members to grab clips and post them on their own Web sites. This was a boon for Web sites that make a living chewing over news clips, like HotAir and Huffington Post. Unfortunately Redlasso did this without tacit network permission, which ultimately became a problem for them.

Now Redlasso execs say they’re still “in talks” with the various networks on revenue-sharing deals that would allow them to turn back on the service. But given the lawsuit that’s hanging over their heads, and the fact they’ve made little progress over the past six months, it seems like a long shot.

While it means nothing, 1Cast’s homepage has screen shots of both NBC News and CNBC, part of NBC U, which led the charge against Redlasso. Both NBC News and MSNBC allow embedding of some news clips with their own player, while CNBC (much to our chagrin) does not.

1Cast says its launching in the next few weeks, and it just closed a first round of financing led by Craig McCaw of Eagle River Ventures. We look forward to talking to them about the specifics: Are they paying a licence fee, or are they sharing ad revenue with the netoworks (as Redlasso had hoped to do)? Will they have access to all of the network feeds? Will users be free to embed the video, as they were with the Redlasso player? Stay tuned.

