Hey Bears, Here's Your Revenue Growth

Bears have been complaining that any positive earnings news should be tempered by the fact that it’s all based on cost cuts, not on actual revenue growth. Well, here you go. Companies are starting to call for revenue growth.



Last night, Texas Instrument (TXN) raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter fairly substantially, and Proctor & Gamble (PG) today also said they’re starting to see the first indications of growth.

But it’s a good thing you didn’t wait until this news to get back into stocks, otherwise you missed one hell of a rally this year.

