Hey Bankers, Here Are 10 More Reasons Why You Should Request A Transfer To Shanghai Now

China has been in the midst of turning Shanghai into a financial hub along the likes of New York and London. And now, perhaps the biggest attractant for financial professionals has been dropped—banker pay in mainland China is going way up.



According to Bloomberg, the average pay for senior bankers in China will increase 42% this year. The statistic is for China’s capital, Beijing, but we imagine the trend can be extended to Shanghai, where banking is flourishing even more.

Last summer, it was reported that one of the biggest hindrances Shanghai faced was getting financial professionals there in the first place. Now, with the expectation of higher pay, bankers should be flocking there.

But it turns out, the city is already pretty banker-friendly. The most populated city in China may, in fact, already be ready for a swatch of financiers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.