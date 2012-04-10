Hey Bankers, Does The Suspected NYC Groper Work At Your Firm?

For the last couple of months, one man has been terrorizing women all over Manhattan. He’s a groper, and he’s struck at least 4 times.



Fox NY has video of the suspect, and a piece detailing his attacks — the thing is, once we saw it and read all the information, we thought the suspect sounded suspiciously like he could be a banker.

Here’s why:

Location, location, location: All of this guys attacks have been on the Upper East Side (2nd Avenue and East 67, Park and East 62nd) or down by Wall Street (Varick and King, Chambers and Centre).

Description: Fox NY said he was “well dressed” (which you can also tell by the video). And he also seems well kept at 5’11, 180 lbs.

As we say in NYC, ‘if you see something, say something.’ Here’s the video below:



Video of well-dressed groper released: MyFoxNY.com

And if he is a banker, we might add him to this list of crazy stories about horrible banker behaviour>

