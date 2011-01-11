Hey Apple, Where's iBooks For The Mac?

Amazon saved the Kindle in part by making sure its Kindle e-reader software was available for every major new platform, at or near launch.



This includes Apple’s recent Mac App Store, which launched last week, and where Amazon’s Kindle app is currently the no. 5 most-downloaded free app. (It launched over the weekend.)

So where’s Apple’s iBooks app for the Mac?

If Apple is serious about competing with Amazon in the e-books industry, it’s a bit surprising that there’s no iBooks reader for the Mac yet.

Apple shouldn’t let Amazon win at “buy once, read everywhere” on Apple’s own platforms.

