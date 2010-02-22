Hey, Apple iPhone Porn Police, Why Is Playboy Still Allowed On There?

Apple has spent the last few days extinguishing almost all of the sexy apps from its iPhone App Store, and is supposedly even banning bikini photos from apps.

So as one developer points out, how is it that the Playboy app is still in the App Store?

Forget bikini pics, there is actual semi-nudity here. And plenty of sexual innuendo, which is supposedly banned from apps.

So what’s the deal, Apple? Is the Playboy app still here for the articles?

Or does Apple’s new no-sexy-app policy not apply to big media?

Magazine and other publishers are hoping that Apple’s iPad and iPhone can help reverse their shrinking fortunes. So is Apple actually going to stand up to Playboy? Is it going to tell Sports Illustrated that it can’t publish the Swimsuit Edition? Or a “sexy” cover photo of skiier babe Lindsey Vonn in an aerodynamic tuck pose? How about the sexy photos of Rihanna in the GQ app?

It’s all evidence that Apple’s new war against sex apps is going way too far.

