AOLers, Here's How To Send Us Tim's Layoff Video

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong announced today’s layoffs in a video message to employees worldwide.



Unfortunately, we haven’t seen this video, because it is posted internally, and not on the Internet.

This is a shame, because AOL watchers everywhere want to know what Tim was thinking firing 100 people now when he’s going to have to fire at least another 1,400 later.

(Why drag this on, Tim?)

We’d also all like to see how Tim handles these kinds of announcements, since he’s going to be making so many of them in the coming months.

Here’s the good news! It shouldn’t be too hard for truth-loving AOL insider to send us Tim’s video memo.

Just follow these steps >

If you have Mac, download Snapz Pro X from Ambrosia software Link: Ambrosia Software Screen grab Tim's video PC users: Record a bootleg version with a digital video camera Make the video private when uploading it Send that URL to [email protected] We'll screen grab it and upload it to OUR YouTube account

