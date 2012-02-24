Hey Android Users: This Guy Is Giving You 50GB Of Free Online Storage

Aaron Levie is CEO of Box.

Photo: Box.net

After offering 50 gigabytes of free storage for the iPhone and iPad, online storage service Box is now doing the same thing for Android users.Android users who download Box’s new Android app will get 50GB of free storage for life when they sign up. If you are already a Box user, you’ll get the free storage when you update your app.



It’s actually a huge bet that Android will be a powerful contender for the iPad, which has all but locked up the enterprise tablet market. You’ll be able to upload files that are up to 100 megabytes in size.

Head on over to the Android Marketplace and download the app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.