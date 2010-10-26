Hey, Amazon, Tell Us The Kindle Numbers -- Or Shut Up About Them!

No, I can’t tell you how many we’ve sold–because then you would know that we haven’t actually sold that many.

Amazon wants you to know that the Kindle is an absolute blockbuster of a product–so huge that it’s revolutionizing both the company’s finances and the entire book industry.Amazon also wants you to know that, despite the mind-blowing success of a newer and more revolutionary blockbuster product called the iPad, the Kindle is still absolutely killing it.



Amazon wants you to know these things, but it doesn’t want you to know how well the Kindle is actually doing, so it refuses to tell you that. Instead, it just pumps out press release after press release crowing about how amazing the Kindle sales are, without actually telling you anything about them. (See today’s vague-but-euphoric brag sheet)

Never mind that the Kindle’s three years old now.

Never mind that Apple releases iPad sales numbers every quarter, quarter after quarter.

Never mind that, in the history of communications, ALMOST THE ONLY reason companies choose not to disclose information that they otherwise should obviously disclose is that most people would view that information as bad news.

Never mind all those things. The Kindle’s an absolute blockbuster, Amazon says. And it just wants you to take its word on that.

Well, enough already.

As customers and (long-term) shareholders of Amazon, we still love the company. We’re thrilled that the business is going so well. We’re thrilled that the company is still continuing to prove its early doubters wrong.

But we are sick of this crap with the Kindle.

If you want us to believe that Kindle’s really a blockbuster, Amazon, prove it: Release the sales units and book downloads every quarter, quarter after quarter.

Otherwise, if this really is such competitively sensitive proprietary info that you just can’t risk releasing it, then shut up about the Kindle already. We can’t take it anymore.

