Hey Ad Execs: Microsoft Is Hiring! (MSFT)

What layoffs? Microsoft (MSFT) is still on the prowl for new talent, and they want online ad sales people.



So says Fortune:

Microsoft announced Jan. 22 that it would be cutting up to 5,000 jobs in the next year and a half. But it’s still looking for software design engineers, financial analysts, human resources, administrative and marketing and sales talent, particularly in online ad sales.

Apply here, and let us know how it goes at [email protected]

