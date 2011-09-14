Hey 3DS Owners, Stop Demanding Freebies From Nintendo

This evening, Nintendowill spill the gold coins on the 3DS system’s controversial attachment that adds a second circle pad to the device.



We expect it to debut alongside a video game (perhaps as a pack-in with Capcom’s Monster Hunter Tri G) and have some snazzy name dreamed up by Nintendo HQ. You know, so we can stop writing “circle pad attachment”.

For the record, you don’t deserve one of these things free of charge.

Don’t get us wrong. Nintendo giving away peripherals to hundreds of thousands of 3DS owners would be a lovely gesture, easily rivaling the company’s 20 free video games to those who bought the system at $249.99 before the August 12 price drop.

That said, how much more do you expect the publisher to bleed?

See this? Want one? Cool, just don’t expect it for free.

For whatever reason (greed, a twisted sense of entitlement), a select group of 3DS buyers think Nintendo has committed some terrible injustice for enacting a price drop and considering a possible redesign, and should therefore foot the bill to compensate those who personally chose to pick up the handheld this year.

To be fair, consumers have a semi legit beef in regards to playing future 3DS titles that work in tandem with two circle pads instead of one, but it’s hard to imagine Nintendo and/or third parties releasing games that rely on this singular control scheme. If anything, you’ll also be able to manipulate a 3D camera with the touch screen/stylus.

Besides, with a rumoured price of $10-$20 (more like $10, according to rumours) for this thing, is the cost that big a deal?

If Nintendo execs take the stage tonight and yell, “free circle pads for everyone”, we’ll happily accept those plastic shells with open arms. If not, well, we never expected it in the first place.

Neither should you.

