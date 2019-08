A UK company has designed an all-terrain wheelchair so disabled people can enjoy the countryside independently.

The Hexhog has six wheels so it can tackle steep hills, uneven ground, and even water.

Prices range from £18,000 to £25,000, enquiries can be made through the company’s website.

Produced by Leon Siciliano.

