If you’re into consolidation, you might check out the HEX Academy Messenger Bag.



We first saw it on TUAW.

It’s a messenger bag designed to carry your laptop and your iPad at the same time, but it’s designed in such a way that you can use your iPad while it’s inside.

Check out the video below — if it strikes your fancy, pick one up here for $80.

