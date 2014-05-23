Hewlett-Packard Reports Earnings: A Miss On Revenue, Profit Hits Target

HP HP CEO Meg Whitman

Hewlett Packard just released its quarterly earnings and we’re sifting through them now.

It reported revenue of $US27.3 billion. That’s a miss and a 1% decline from the year-ago quarter.

It reported EPS of $US0.88. That’s right on target.

For some reason, HP released them early, before market close.

Analysts were expecting EPS of $US0.88 cents and basically flat revenue of $US27.41 billion, shrinking 0.6% over the year ago quarter. HP had offered guidance for this quarter that non-GAAP EPS would come in at $US0.85 to $US0.89 and GAAP would land in the range of $US0.62 to $US0.66.

It reported GAAP earnings per share of $US0.66, hitting the high mark. That’s up 20% from the prior-year period.

Stock is trading slightly down, not quite 2%, at around $US32.

Here’s the details from the press release.

Fiscal 2014 second quarter segment results

