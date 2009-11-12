Hewlett Packard Buying 3Com In A $2.7 Billion Deal

Jay Yarow
markhurd smiling tbi

Hewlett Packard (HPQ) is acquiring 3Com (COMS), paying $7.90 per share in cash, an approximate 44% premium from yesterday’s close.

The total enterprise value of the acquisition is $2.7 billion.

3Com is a network gear company, and this puts HP in greater competition with Cisco (CSCO).

Hewlett Packard also raised guidance for the next year by $1 billion.

