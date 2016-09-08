As expected, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise sold its software business for $2.5 billion

The rumoured sale of Hewlett-Packard’s Enterprise’s software unit was officially announced today.
The company says it is creating a joint venture with Micro Focus for the unit in a transaction worth $8.8 billion including 50.1% ownership of the new combined company by HPE shareholders and a $2.5 billion cash payment to HPE.
Developing.
