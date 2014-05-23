Hewlett-Packard Shares Drop After Early Earnings Release

Bloomberg is reporting Hewlett-Packard’s Q2 financial results.

Quarterly results appear to be out early, and the numbers are in-line with expectations.

Hewlett-Packard reported earnings per share of $US0.88 vs expectations for $US0.88, on revenue $US27.3 billion vs expectations for $US27.4 billion.

StreetInsider has some more info from HP’s release, noting that second quarter cash flow from operations totaled $US3 billion, with the company returning $US1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

HP shares are down about 2% following the announcement.

More to come…

