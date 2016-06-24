Hugh Hewitt kept giving Donald Trump suggestions on how to turn around his campaign

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt — who’s been highly critical of Donald Trump in recent weeks — made a number of suggestions during a Thursday morning interview to the presumptive GOP nominee on how to turn around his campaign.

And Trump was open to the entirety of Hewitt’s list of suggestions.

The radio host listed off 10 recommendations he thought would help improve Trump’s campaign.

One of his most wild suggestions was that Trump should name his entire cabinet ahead of the election “so that the whole conservative movement and the middle of the country see a serious team.” Hewitt suggested Trump name former Ambassador John Bolton as secretary of state and former Sens. Jon Kyl and Joe Lieberman as secretary of defence and as head of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“I think I might be inclined to do that,” he said. “I don’t think that’s that unusual, though. That’s been done before, hasn’t it, Hugh?”

“No, I don’t think ever we’ve ever had a cabinet member named,” Hewitt responded. “There was a hint that Colin Powell was going to be [George W. Bush’s] Secretary of State, but it was just a hint.

“I would be inclined to do a lot of it early,” Trump then said. “You don’t have to do all of it, but a lot of it early, actually.

“Yeah, no, I like that idea very much,” he added.

Hewitt suggested Trump start practicing for his debates against presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the fall. Trump said he has not.

“And I must tell you, I think you and I have a little different mode,” Trump said. “I watched [Mitt] Romney [go] into a log cabin or something, and he came out and he wouldn’t talk to anybody for weeks, and you know, all of that, and then he got to the debate and he wasn’t able to speak so well. I’ve seen that, and you know, to a certain extent, you have to be yourself.”

“I do know the issues,” he continued. “I actually know the issues, I think, much better than people understand that I know the issues. But I want to, obviously I will be practicing, but I don’t want to put so much practice in that all of a sudden, you’re not who you are. Does that make sense to you?”

He added that he will find someone to serve as Clinton in practice debates so he can tune up for the real thing.

Earlier, Hewitt suggested Trump name either Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton or New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — a top Trump backer — as his running mate “because this election is going to be about terrorism” and Cotton “sought out and killed terrorists” in the military while Christie prosecuted them while working as a federal prosecutor.

“Well, I think they’re both great, and they have been very supportive,” Trump said, later adding, “I like those two guys a lot. I think they’re terrific guys.”

Some of his other suggestions included rebuking all anti-Semites and white supremacists who support him, allowing Washington Post reporters into his events, and attacking President Barack Obama over his “red line” comments related to Syria, his assertion that ISIS is “the jay-vee team,” and his remark from early in his presidency that America will be “leading from behind.”

