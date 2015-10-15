Heston Blumenthal's new Melbourne restaurant, Dinner, opens next week

Heston Blumenthal. Photo: Getty Images.

British chef Heston Blumenthal’s second restaurant at Melbourne’s Crown Towers Hotel will open next Tuesday, October 20.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal follows on from bringing his Michelin three-star fine diner The Fat Duck to Australia for six months earlier this year. It’s the chef’s first permanent restaurant outside the UK and the second Dinner, a world’s top 10 restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental in London.

The 120-seat restaurant, overlooking the Yarra River, will be open nightly, as well as for lunch Fridays and Saturdays.

Bookings open online next Tuesday, but Blumenthal said Dinner is already heavily booked until Christmas because he’s honouring a commitment given to people who applied to dine at The Fat Duck and missed out first dibs on trying the new restaurant.

The menu is inspired by 700 years of British gastronomy, dating back to the Medieval period, but taking on an Australian flavour.

The famed “meat fruit”, a 1500 dish of chicken liver parfait, made to look like a mandarin, features, along with Frumenty, a traditional Celtic Christmas stew made from cracked wheat, dates from 1390, while “Rice & Flesh”, another dish from the same period uses kangaroo tail. Salamagundy is an 18th century dish of chicken oysters, salsify, marrow bone and horseradish cream, and Blumenthal also explores Australia’s culinary traditions in dishes such as Lamington cake.

Dishes like the Black Angus ribeye mushroom ketchup are cooked on a pulley-operated spit roast.

Rock star bartender Tony Conigliaro is pouring the drinks and has designed a range of cocktails that explore the history between Australia and Britain.

There’s chef’s table in the open kitchen for up to six guests and a private room for 10.

More details on Dinner by Heston Blumenthal are here.

