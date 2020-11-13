Heston Blumenthal's 4K BBQ is already on shelves in Australia — here's what $2900 gets you

Image: Everdure

Even if you’ve never touched a kitchen utensil in your life, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Heston Blumenthal.

The Michelin-star chef, whose name infiltrated households due to his knack for downright bizarre recipes, recently shifted his sights from owning and operating his 3 Michelin starred The Fat Duck restaurant to release the Everdure 4K BBQ that could theoretically replace most of your kitchen.

Everdure’s 4K BBQ comes with a hefty price tag of $2,900, but once broken down, the cost is rather justifiable, including its ability to reach degrees of over 350-Celcius in half an hour, compared to the standard half a day it takes for a woodfire oven to achieve the same.

The award-winning design also has the seal of approval from chef Nic Wong, who used the Everdure 4K BBQ to cook up a slew of courses served at Sydney’s iconic CicciaBella restaurant.

Here are some other noteworthy features and tech behind the Everdure Electric Ignition Charcoal 4K BBQ:

The 4K build

Although the traditional design and make of a 4K barbeque dates back to a 4,000-year-old Kamado-style ceramic cooking method, Blumenthal has taken that tradition and injected it with his trademark modern twist.

The framework of the Everdure 4K BBQ is comprised of die cast aluminium, with a combination of two stainless steel and two vitreous enamel grills, depending on the type of cooking you plan to do for the evening.

The 4K is also fitted with a unique insulation design to ensure the heat remains trapped inside and doesn’t infiltrate the exterior.

Built-in Bluetooth

This feature will be a lifesaver for anyone who has a tendency to burn their steaks to a medium-rare charcoal crisp.

Every BBQ comes equipped with six probes — two built-in and four removable — that can sync up to a free Everdure app on your phone so you can monitor the progress of the food you’re trying to cook to perfection.

The same data is available on a built-in touch-glass screen on the BBQ itself, but the Bluetooth connectivity removes your invisible tether and lets you roam out of the vicinity while still keeping tabs.

The app also has a slew of tips, recipes and alerts for the novice cooks or those who simply want to venture further than the standard sausage-and-rissoles comfort zone.

Electric ignition

Gone are the days where you’d have to fetch matches, roll up some paper towel and carefully try to ignite the barbeque as the gas slowly continues to seep out.

Simplicity is key, and the ability to press a singular button to start an entire barbeque is a feature and an advantage that should rarely be overlooked.

Everything that comes in the box

As well as the 4K BBQ itself, each box contains the following:

2 x Matte enamel grills

2 x 304-grade stainless-steel grills

1 x Pizza stone/heat deflector

1 x Water container

1 x Set of grill grabbers

1 x Set of charcoal grabbers

There is a tonne of accessories you can add to it, but the contents of the box will more than suffice.

The Verdict

In the words of Nic Wong himself: “After spending that much money on this barbeque, it gives you the ability to cook in the ways that any professional cook can.”

