Heston Blumenthal Vows To Open His Next Non-UK Restaurant In Australia

AFP/ Getty

Quirky international chef Heston Blumenthal has answered the prayers of many Australia’s fine diners, promising to open his next restaurant in Australia– but only after he has completed his expansion in the UK.

“I have no fixed plans but hopefully, the next restaurant I open outside of the UK will be in Australia,” he said,

The restaurant Down Under can expect to be an instant hit after Blumenthal’s regular guest appearances on Australia’s popular cooking series Masterchef has made him, and his eccentric approach to cooking, well-known and admired amongst amateur to expert foodies.

