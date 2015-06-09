Here's Heston Blumenthal's perfect hamburger

Everyone has an opinion about the perfect hamburger, and a growing number of fanatics have made it their mission to hunt down the ultimate combination of patty, bun, and condiments, Benjamin Wallace writes in the latest issue of New York.

But Heston Blumenthal, the chef behind London’s Michelin 3-star restaurant The Fat Duck, took a scientific approach to creating the ultimate burger back in 2007 for an episode of the short-lived BBC show “In Search of Perfection.“

As Wallace notes in New York, “Blumenthal and his team spent six months making dozens of different burgers in pursuit of its ultimate incarnation … “toss[ing] aside all preconceptions about buns and ketchup.”

The result is scientifically sound, and — according to Blumenthal, at least — “my perfect hamburger.”

We dug up the episode and broke down Blumenthal’s quest for burger perfection.

