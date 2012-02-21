Scientists Want The 5th Best Chef In The World To Cook Their Test-Tube Hamburger

Chef Heston Blumenthal

Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Scientist Mark Post has been cooking up something extra special in his laboratory: a burger.But there are two things missing. First: the cow. The FT’s Clive Cookson offers this appetizing description of what Post’s project:



“Starting with bovine stem cells, the Dutch researchers have grown muscle fibres up to 3cm long and 0.5mm thick. The fibres are tethered and exercised as they grow, like real muscles, by bending and stretching in the culture dishes. They feed on a broth of vegetable proteins and other nutrients, equivalent to the grass or grain diet of cattle.

At present the fibres are a pallid yellowish-pink colour, rather than the red of raw ground beef, because they do not contain blood, but Prof Post plans to improve their appearance.”

The second thing that is missing: a worthy chef.

According to the FT, Post has asked world renowned chef Heston Blumenthal of London’s Fat Duck restaurant to cook the first test-tube burger.

Blumenthal’s Fat Duck boasts the highest culinary accolades in the world. It has three Michelin Stars, and it was recently named the world’s fifth best restaurant by San Pellegrino. It has ranked in the top five restaurants in the world for six straight years.

There really is no one more appropriate for the task than Blumenthal. After all, he specialises in a niche of culinary arts known as molecular gastronomy. Molecular gastronomists use unorthodox cooking techniques and mysterious ingredients like xantham gum and liquid nitrogen in an effort to elevate diners beyond culinary conventions.

Blumenthal could become the first to add the test-tube meat notch to his chef’s belt.

According to The Sun, one cow could theoretically yield 100 million burgers.

SEE ALSO: The Only 6 World-Class Restaurants In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.