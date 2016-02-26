A workplace shooting in Kansas has reportedly left at least 2 dead

Police are responding to a workplace shooting in Heston Kansas, that left at least two people dead and others wounded Friday, according to local news reports.

Authorities confirmed a shooting took place at Excel Industries, a lawnmower manufacturing company in Hesston, which is about 35 miles north of Wichita.

According to the local network KSN, the shooter is in critical condition after being shot by law enforcement.

The Hesston Record reports that the shooter was wielding an AK-47.

Victims are being sent to Via Christi Hospital in St. Francis, Kansas.

Multiple employees are injured from gun shot wounds. EMS is on scene. pic.twitter.com/W446vyFfLO

— Avery Anderson (@AAndersonKSN) February 25, 2016

Many being triaged and taken to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/wVQmEfc9WK

— Hesston Record (@RecordTime) February 25, 2016

