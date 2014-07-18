He's Trying To Close The World's Biggest Media Deal, But Rupert Murdoch Dropped By A Sydney Startup Incubator Today

Rupert Murdoch is is in the middle of trying to close a $US80 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc but today made time to drop by Sydney startup incubator Fishburners.

Time Warner has rejected the initial bid but Murdoch is believed to be prepared to increase the offer, which would create a vast movie and TV company with $US65 billion in revenue. More on that here.

In the middle of all this big business, the media mogul made time to visit the bubbling startup incubator in Sydney’s Ultimo.

Google engineer and StartupAus leader Alan Noble was there, and posted some pictures.

We were honoured to show you our startups today @rupertmurdoch, fascinating to hear your thoughts! #StartupAUS pic.twitter.com/zj37xMffOZ — Fishburners (@Fishburners) July 18, 2014

Murdoch, wwas also on Twitter today, saying he had had a busy but enjoyable time this week in Australia, where he has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Australian.

Sorry, I have been busy lately with many preoccupations! — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) July 18, 2014

He said he had been working hard on challenges facing the Australian division.

Just had exciting week in Australia with great team digging company out of many holes. Also met great group of young inventors. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) July 18, 2014

Murdoch’s News Corp sponsors Fishburners and enlisted one of its startups to build its Storyline App to celebrate The Australian’s 50th anniversary. More on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.